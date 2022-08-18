Rooting for A&W's Burgers to Beat MS Day

To call it a Canadian disease is unfair, yet Canada has one of the highest rates of MS globally, with over 90,000 Canadians living with the disease.

Once a year, A&W does something about it.

After two years of a pandemic reduction in fundraising, A&W is happy to announce it’s once again hosting Burgers to Beat MS Day.

For each Teen Burger sold, A&W will donate $2 to the MS Society.

Locally, the restaurant located at a gas station at 3515 Highway 89 near Cookstown, has a host of events planned, including a dunk tank, silent auction, games for kids, face painting and even an appearance by the Root Bear mascot.

Cookstown’s A&W restaurant works hard to fundraise every year – last year, it was part of the top 15 fundraisers across Canada.

This year’s goal to raise $1.5 million nationally will add to the more than $17 million in support A&W has donated to the MS Society over the last 13 years.

Donations continue to help the MS Society fund research, support and services that are fundamental to changing lives.