BARRIE, ONT. -- A deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Roberta Place is devastating the Barrie long-term care home as cases skyrocket.

Six residents have died after becoming ill with the COVID-19, and the facility reports the virus has infected 45 residents and 29 staff members as of Friday.

Debbie Rinas's 90-year-old mother lives at the home. Rinas said she's not only concerned for her mom but also for the staff who are doing all they can as cases spiral.

"The staff, they can't do it all. They're not superhumans," she said.

A team from the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is supporting the facility as it tries to contain the stubborn virus, testing staff members.

An infection control team is also checking for trouble spots and practices that could leave the door open for the infection to spread.

Still, Rinas wants the military to roll in. "They need boots on the ground to help them with the stuff the nurses and PSWs don't have time to do," she said.

But the province has no intention of deploying the armed forces. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Long-Term Care thanked the Roberta Place staff and RVH. It went on to say that the ministry would continue to work closely as partners to stop the outbreak, stabilize the home and bring Roberta Place back to normal.

The outbreak at Roberta Place was declared on Jan. 8.