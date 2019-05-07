It’s the road to relief for many in Bracebridge who have been stranded by flooded streets for days on end.

“We left on the Friday night right when the flood started,” said Bev Ludlow. She and her husband are happy to see their access road being repaired on Tuesday. The couple expected to be gone for one night, only packing one days’ worth of clothing. When they returned, the water was waist high. They were flooded out for 10 days.

Across the district, five roads remain closed, including Santa’s Village Road.

Large potholes, broken gravel and uneven stonework are what is left of the once flooded roadways.

Andrew Marshall with Bracebridge Public Works said it would be some time before repairs can be made to the damaged streets. “We have to wait until the water goes down a little bit before we can make those repairs.”

Many residents are feeling more optimistic, including Bev Ludlow, who was displaced for nearly two weeks but was able to make the best of a bad situation. “It was my evacuation vacation.”

Officials hope to have all the roads open sooner than later, but the situation is ultimately in the hands of Mother Nature.