Road crews to resume River District project in Owen Sound: Here's what you need to know

Starting Wednesday, a section of 1st Avenue East will be closed to the public as part of the Downtown River Precinct project.

This city aims to create an attractive urban space along the river to benefit residents and tourists.

The proposed improvements include the construction of safer and more accessible walkways, the planting of new trees, the addition of a riverside boardwalk, and the enhancement of business opportunities such as outdoor patios.

The 900 block of 1st Avenue East (from the north entrance at 10th Street East to the north side of The Sydenham Condominium building) will be completed by the end of September.

During the closure, there will be no access to the road.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain accessible, and pedestrian access will be maintained as much as possible.

The project has a budget of $2 million, with partial funding from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund Grant and the Enabling Accessibility Fund.