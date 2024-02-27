BARRIE
Barrie

    • Road closures in Sunnidale due to house fire

    Fire destroyed a home on Sunnidale Conc. 3 in New Lowell Tue., Feb. 27, 2024 (Photo: Submitted) Fire destroyed a home on Sunnidale Conc. 3 in New Lowell Tue., Feb. 27, 2024 (Photo: Submitted)
    Fire crews are on the scene of another house fire in Clearview Township.

    Called to Sunnidale's Concession 3 near Cutter Circle and Hogback Road at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday morning, firefighters found a house engulfed in flames.

    "No one was trapped or injured," said Clearview Fire Chief Scott Davison, who was still on scene at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

    Roads in the area are still closed, he said.

    He said four stations responded to the blaze, but the home is a total loss.

    However, this isn't the only house fire they've had to deal with in the last few days.

    "This is the second major structure fire since Saturday morning," Davison said.

    There were no injuries to the residents at the Longwood Crescent home in New Lowell, which started at approximately 4:30 a.m.

    Four stations were on-site for the house fire, and the family's two cats were rescued.

    He said the New Lowell house had significant damage, and the fire was not considered suspicious.

