Ribfest returned to Innisfil this weekend

Thousands of people were in Innisfil this weekend as the annual Ribfest event made a return.

Barbecue lovers were treated to a diverse array of options, with dozens of rib teams set up throughout Sunset Speedway's grounds.

"This is a perfect Venue; we have grass, we have the racetrack in the background, we have lots of parking, it just really feels like a Ribfest," said Rick Brooks, Representative from Rib Fest Ontario.

Each tent featured a different flavour and recipe for the ribs, with chicken options also available for those wanting to try something else.

"We have world-class barbeque teams serving up right now; they travel all over Ontario, and they come from all over North America; we've got a team from Las Vegas, North Carolina, Tennessee and a team from Jamaica serving Jamaican Barbeque, so a great diverse menu," said Brooks.

In addition to delicious food, the event was a family celebration, offering various activities for families to enjoy together, from face painting to live music; there was something for everyone.

The two-day event ended on Sunday at 7 p.m.