BARRIE, ONT. -- The return to work and school can prove to be an adjustment for both you and your pet.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society have provided a list of tips to help make the transition easier for your furry family members.

The society recommends that preparations for a pet's new routine should begin early by getting them used to their new walking, playing and eating schedule.

The OSPCA notes that pets could feel stressed while being left home alone. Looking into dog walking services, doggy daycare or asking a trusted friend or family member to check on your pet or take them for a walk can negate some stress.

Here are some additional tips the OSPCA has provided for days where your pet may be home alone:

• An extra-long walk in the morning, a game of fetch or a training session could tire out your dog. For cats, playing with their favourite toy will help with extra energy.

• Put on soft music or utilize pheromone diffusers when you leave to create a calm environment.

• When you leave, hide high-value treats around your pet's bed as a distraction and to get them into a habit of laying in their bed.

• Consider using a "pet cam" to check on your pet.

If you want some more tips, check out the OSPCA's website.