Residents move into new apartments at Lucy's Place

Residents are moving into the new apartments at Lucy's Place, a supportive housing community for those experiencing long-term homelessness in Barrie.

"It's been truly exciting waiting to move in. I was worried that it wasn't real," one of Lucy's Place's newest residents, who goes by T, said in a press release on Thursday.

"I'm happy that with the help of so many people, I'm ready for this fresh start."

Lucy's Place has been converted to apartments from a motel space in a joint effort between the Busby Centre and Redwood Park Communities. The County of Simcoe owns the property and works with the Busby Centre and Redwood Park Communities to manage the facility and programming.

Busby staff provides housing programming and 24/7 support. Support focuses on their health and well-being, family reunification and employment opportunities.

"We are excited to welcome our six new residents to Lucy's Place, some of whom we have had the pleasure of knowing through our shelter and outreach services for many years," said Sara Peddle, Busby executive director.

Each apartment has a kitchen, bathroom, living space and sleeping areas.

Laundry facilities are shared among residents. They're in the main building, with a shared kitchen and living room.

The apartments were supposed to be finished by early fall but were pushed back due to a North America-wide backorder on a specific hydro connector.

"Despite some setbacks, we are so glad to have people moving in today," said Tim Kent, Redwood Park Communities CEO.

"We know a lot more housing is needed, but today we are celebrating six people having a safe, affordable, hopeful place to call home instead of facing another winter outside."

In an email to CTV News, the County stated the expansion would "augment the existing long-term commitments with Redwood Park Communities and the Busby Centre, ensuring affordable housing and support services are available for those calling Lucy's Place home."

The new apartments are in addition to the existing 12 ones next door, which welcomed its first residents in 2019.