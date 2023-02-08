Repeat offender charged with child porn possession, Barrie police say

A Barrie man faces child pornography charges for the second time in less than six years.

Officers with the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested the 27-year-old man on Wednesday.

He is accused of uploading images of child pornography using Google and is charged with accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Police seized several computer devices for forensic analysis.

Barrie police say the accused was arrested and charged in 2017 for committing the same offences.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and later released with a surety and several conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.