BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ministry of Education is reportedly considering making virtual learning a permanent option for Ontario families.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) tells CTV News that if the province makes this move, they have yet to be made aware of it.

"We haven't been provided any details from the ministry, and so it is too soon for us to comment," says Pauline Stevenson, SMCDSB communications manager. "Once we have the particulars and understand what their proposal means for our students and staff, we will communicate with all of our stakeholders," she adds.

If the Ford government makes remote learning a fixture in Ontario schools, it would potentially come into effect as early as the fall.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce would only say a decision about the issue would be released in the coming weeks. "So right now, we're consulting with a variety of partners in education to get their perspective about how we can potentially create a system that is safe but also provides parents the choice."

Lecce said the "consistency in routine" would benefit students, allowing virtual learning to occur on snow days and other days where in-person learning would be limited.

Parents would be given the option to keep their children home doing online schooling full-time if the legislation is introduced and passed.

In a statement Thursday, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) President Sam Hammond says, "To be clear, this plan will negatively affect students, increase inequities, lower standards in publicly funded education, and put us one step closer to the privatization of public education." ETFO represents over 83,000 elementary teachers and education workers across Ontario.

Roughly 20 per cent of students are currently enrolled in the virtual learning module offered at Ontario schools.