Rainfall warning issued for much of central Ontario

Rainfall warning for central Ontario (Environment Canada) Rainfall warning for central Ontario (Environment Canada)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals

The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver