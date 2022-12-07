Radiothon hits the airwaves to support RVH's $100 million future plans

A day-long radiothon fundraiser hit the airwaves Wednesday to support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) as hospital officials look to the future.

Bounce 104.1 and Pure Country 106 broadcast the Keep Life Wild Radiothon throughout the day, featuring exclusive interviews and inspirational testimonials.

Wednesday's 12-hour radiothon raised $75,000, which, when matched by generous donors, resulted in a total of $225,000 for the Keep Life Wild campaign.

The 10-year, $100 million campaign focuses on health care expansions in a rapidly growing region.

"Forecasts show growth even more extreme in the next 10 years, so to be able to provide the basic health care services that the community is going to need, we need to expand the services," said Steve Blanchet, Keep Life Wild Campaign co-chair.

Funds raised go toward doubling the size and staff at RVH, building a new campus in Innisfil, and expanding the hospital's cancer, heart, trauma and youth mental health programs.

Pure Country 106 afternoon drive host, Stan Musial, said the Keep Life Wild campaign impacts everyone in the community, sometimes in unexpected ways.

"Whether you don't think you may end up having to take a visit to RVH, you just never know, so it benefits every single person at every single age group."

The campaign accepts donations all year round and has already raised more than $30 million of its lofty goal.

"It's incredible how committed the whole of Simcoe County and not just the City of Barrie but all around the county are committed to the success of this campaign," noted RVH President and CEO Gail Hunt.