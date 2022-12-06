Here's how to support RVH's $100 million goal for hospital expansion projects

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is leaning on community support to reach its $100 million fundraising goal for hospital expansions, and radio listeners will be able to help during Wednesday's radiothon.

Bounce 104.1 and Pure Country 106 are dedicating 12 hours to the Keep Life Wild Radiothon from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7.

"We know that the population in this area is going to explode over the next couple of years, so the hospital needs to expand, so this is our little part and helping them do so," said Josh Duncan, Bounce 104.1 announcer.

Money raised will be put towards expanding the Barrie hospital's regional clinical programs, such as the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the ICU, plus the new facility in Innisfil.

"When you donate to the foundation through this radiothon, you're giving back to your community, to your neighbours, to your friends, and you're bringing specialized care closer to home," said Dr. Christopher Martin, RVH intensive care chief medical director.

Every dollar donated will be matched up to $100,000 by the campaign's co-chair Mary-Anne Frith.

"We have a $100 million goal. That is a very lofty goal. It's going to take everybody in our community to get engaged and be part. It doesn't matter how big or how small. We need everybody to get involved," Frith said.

Plus, donations made Wednesday will have three times the impact because two generous donors will triple every dollar raised.

The day-long radiothon will feature exclusive interviews and inspirational testimonials with doctors, dignitaries, patients, and hospital staff.

Call 705-720-1991 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wed. Dec. 7 to make your donation or send an e-transfer to foundation@rvh.on.ca.