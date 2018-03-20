A proposed deal to keep the S.S. Keewatin in southern Georgian Bay has hit a snag.

This after the Town of Midland failed to meet the deadline Monday night set by owners Skyline International Developments.

“We had to have an answer from them if they were interested by the 19th of March. They didn’t get back to us with an answer,” said Skyline spokesperson Eric Conroy, who also serves as President of Friends of Keewatin.

Midland Mayor Gord McKay says he’s not going to be forced into a deal.

“In terms of us doing our due diligence, just ask yourself, if you’re going to buy a house that obviously you’ve talked to someone and they say it’s a great house, trust me,” said McKay. “But you do your own due diligence. You hire an inspector to come in and also do that review.”

A review the Town of Midland wants Skyline to pay for but they say they’ve already paid for its own review.

“They’ve asked for more money to do a study because their staff was too busy and Skyline were just insulted by that and that was the end of it,” said Conroy.

Local business owners, who petitioned the town to bring the ship to Midland, are upset by the news.

“I would like to just find out what we as citizens can do. Georgian Bay loses out on a fantastic treasure, an homage to our past and so important to our future,” said Alicia Scarth.

Mayor McKay insists the town is not giving up on the proposal. “I can tell you the town is not dragging their feet, we’re very interested in proceeding with this. I’d have to ask that question to Skyline as well.”

Skyline says it has received several offers from businesses across the province to land the S.S. Keewatin.