

CTV Barrie





Midland councillors want more time to consider a proposal to move the historic S.S. Keewatin steamship from Port McNicoll to the town.

Councillors heard a pitch from Skyline International on Monday night, which would see the town take the ship and $2 million worth of incentives. In exchange, Skyline would get a tax receipt.

“It's a really quick deadline and it handcuffs us. It's going to be a tough one to watch pass by,” says councillor Cody Oschefski. “I hope Skyline can revaluate and move their March 19 deadline.”

Many councillors felt that wasn't enough time for a proper study of the risks and benefits. So, the town is putting together a counter proposal for Skyline, which could involve more time, and a consultant.

“We don't want to put ourselves in a position where we find this becomes a liability to the community at some time in the future," says councillor Glen Canning.

There's no word yet how soon the two sides hope to reach a tentative deal.