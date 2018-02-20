Time may be ticking on a proposal to keep the historic S.S. Keewatin steamship along the shores of Georgian Bay.

The Titanic-era steamer was brought to Port McNicoll by Skyline International and restored into a tourist attraction.

The harbour lands have since been sold and the Keewatin needs a new home. Volunteers hope it stays local.

“The history of the Great Lakes is focused in this area right around here and the volunteers that helped build the ship and help build this business all come from the Midland area,” says Eric Conroy, a spokesperson with the Friends of the Keewatin.

Skyline is offering to give the ship to the Town of Midland, along with $2 million in incentives to help move and maintain it.

In exchange, Skyline wants a tax receipt. The ship was recently appraised at $48 million. The mayor says it's a big request to consider.

“Council will review the basic information then decide if it has enough merit to go to staff in which case it will go to staff who will do an analyses,” says Mayor Gord McKay.

Skyline is proposing the ship be moved to the town dock until a permanent home can be created at the former coal docks known as the Unimin site.

“We have the best historic area in all of Canada with Sainte Marie, the shrine, Discovery Harbour, Huronia museum and Keewatin all in one place they should be kept all in one place,” says Conroy.

Skyline will make its pitch to Midland council on Monday night and wants councillors to make a decision by March 19.

It says there are other parties interested in buying the ship and possibly moving it out of the region.