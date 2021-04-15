BARRIE ,ONT. -- Political leader Maxime Bernier plans to attend a controversial anti-lockdown protest Saturday at Meridian Place in downtown Barrie.

The People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader's tweets about the event caught the attention of city councillor Keenan Aylwin who calls Bernier a "dangerous political figure."

Recurring anti-lockdown demonstrations have drawn hundreds of people to Meridian Place since early March. Barrie police slapped the organizer with an $800 fine for defying provincial restrictions last weekend after roughly 300 people gathered, most not wearing face masks or social distancing.

Aylwin posted to Twitter Bernier should "stay away."

On Thursday, the province reported a record 4,736 new daily infections and 29 virus-related deaths.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported record case counts as hospital officials warn health care is at a tipping point.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's president and CEO said the third wave "is nothing like we've seen before and perhaps never wanted to imagine."

Janice Skot went on to add the number of infected patients in the past month has surged. "We have 32 COVID-19 positive patients at RVH. Seven of those patients are in our intensive care unit, and six are on ventilators." The Barrie hospital has been admitting patients from overwhelmed GTA hospitals.

Ontario implemented a Stay-At-Home order on April 3 that requires residents to leave their households for essential reasons only in an attempt to curb transmission.

Barrie police said officers would continue enforcement efforts and recognizes "the right to participate in demonstrations," however, the service added it "is committed to ensuring that provincial orders are followed, and community safety and public health measures are respected."

The demonstration is planned for Saturday at noon.

The anti-science rallies that have been happening on Saturdays in Downtown #Barrie appear to have a far right political figure attending this weekend. He should stay away.



