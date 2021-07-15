BARRIE, ONT. -- A possible tornado ripped through a Barrie, Ont., neighbourhood Thursday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

An Environment Canada tornado warning blasted over the airwaves and to cell phones around 2:30 p.m. as the skies darkened over the south end of the city and heavy rain fell.

Barrie resident Sheldon Murphy said they were in the kitchen when the warnings sounded. "We saw stuff starting to fly around in the air, spinning. That's when we got everyone down in the basement. Then five minutes later, it started to clear up."

The storm lasted roughly 10 to 15 minutes and was followed by sirens as emergency crews headed to the Prince William Way and Yonge Street area.

Barrie police said thousands are without power and are sending residents to nearby schools for refuge.

"It looks very symbolic, unfortunately, to a war zone in places," said Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon.

Staff at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre prepared for patients but said Barrie firefighters reported no significant injuries.

Premier Doug Ford posted to social media expressing his sympathy for those impacted by the storm.

"My thoughts are with everyone in Barrie and Innisfil affected by the severe weather today. A big thank you to our first responders that are currently on the ground helping the situation. Please stay safe everyone!"

While residents reported seeing a tornado and shared pictures and video of serious damage in the aftermath, Environment Canada has not yet confirmed whether a tornado occurred.