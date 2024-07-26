Grey Road 17 closed after early-morning crash

A serious single-vehicle collision has closed Grey Road 17.

Emergency services responded to a report of a crash Friday at 12:33 a.m.

Injury updates are unknown at this time.

Grey Road 17 is closed between Big Rock Road and Lindenwood Road for the investigation. Please avoid the area.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.