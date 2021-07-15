TORONTO -- Residents in southern Ontario shared images of destruction Thursday afternoon after a monster weather system generated tornado warnings for several areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued tornado warnings for several communities around 2:30 p.m. EDT as a larger weather system moved into Simcoe County and Northern Dufferin County.

Warnings were issued for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago as the storm moved through the region.

Residents shared images of widespread damage after a possible tornado touched down in the Barrie area.

Images show overturned vehicles, sections of roofing torn from house and the second floor of a home completely detached from the structure. As of 3:45 p.m. no injuries were reported as a result of the storm.

Barrie tornado #barrie #tornado unsure of damage. Long swath of damage. Lots of roofs and a few major damages. pic.twitter.com/wWzCSD0UtI — Edward Loveless (@InquiringEd) July 15, 2021

Huge amounts of damage in South Barrie as possible Tornado touched down. EMS on scene. #Barrie pic.twitter.com/F6whc9VWkC — Brandon Vieira (@BVieira91) July 15, 2021

Looks like a Tornado just touched down in Barrie. It’s worst at Yonge and Mapleview pic.twitter.com/3EVGwnvVfo — Tracy Medeiros (@tracymedeiros13) July 15, 2021

Video taken by my boyfriend right after the tornado hit, south end of Barrie, Prince William, near Mapleview. #barrie411 #barrienews @Barrie411 @CP24 my heart goes out to these people. pic.twitter.com/Hn52EOa06r — amanda (@amandanegru) July 15, 2021

