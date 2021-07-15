Advertisement
Residents share images of destruction after tornado-warned storms sweep through southern Ontario
TORONTO -- Residents in southern Ontario shared images of destruction Thursday afternoon after a monster weather system generated tornado warnings for several areas.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued tornado warnings for several communities around 2:30 p.m. EDT as a larger weather system moved into Simcoe County and Northern Dufferin County.
Warnings were issued for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago as the storm moved through the region.
Residents shared images of widespread damage after a possible tornado touched down in the Barrie area.
Images show overturned vehicles, sections of roofing torn from house and the second floor of a home completely detached from the structure. As of 3:45 p.m. no injuries were reported as a result of the storm.
More to come…