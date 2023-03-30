Porsche Cayenne snatched during brazen carjacking in Aurora

A carjacking in Aurora has police searching for one suspect after his accomplice was busted.

York Regional Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and McClellan Drive at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man reported he had been driving a black 2018 Porsche Cayenne southbound on Bathurst Street when he stopped at an intersection and was hit from behind by a black Ford Escape.

A man exited the Escape, approached the Porsche and demanded the victim’s vehicle while threatening him with a firearm.

The young man complied, and the suspect climbed into the Porsche and drove southbound on Bathurst Street, with the Ford Escape following.

A short time later, a patrol officer noticed a black Ford Escape with fresh damage on it at a gas station at Bathurst Street and Bloomington Road in Richmond Hill.

The officer determined a 33-year-old man from Toronto was the driver of the vehicle, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket today.

The outstanding suspect is described as male, Black, 5’10”, with a slim build, wearing black clothing and a black ski mask.

Police urge any witnesses, or anyone with video footage from the area, to come forward and speak with investigators at the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online.