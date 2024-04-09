Popular Bracebridge car show revs back to life after yearlong hiatus

A summer staple in Bracebridge that was cancelled last year will return.

Last March, the Bracebridge Business Improvement Area announced it would no longer host the Father's Day Car Show, citing increased costs and a lack of volunteers as reasons.

One year later, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge announced it would take on the car show, including a breakfast, food vendors, and prizes, plus a draw for a Crown Verity MCB-36 Pro BBQ, worth an estimated $5,000.

The Car Show will be held on June 16 at 131 Wellington Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no spectator parking at the location, but a free shuttle will be run every 20 minutes for Car Show attendees from the Restore parking lot on Highway 118 West.

Tickets will be available at the site.

Car registration is available online and costs $15 per car.