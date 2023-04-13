Pop-up store in Barrie offers students free prom dresses

Prom season is in full swing as spring arrives, with many hoping to find that perfect dress.

Carole Allen, who has been providing prom dresses to the community for seven years, is extending her services to help those in grades 8 and 12 with graduation and prom attire.

Allen's pop-up store at the Kozlov Centre offers upcycled options, made possible by the generous donations of slightly used dresses, merchandise donations from various stores and cash donations from the community.

Last year, over 400 dresses were given out, and with the abundance of donations this year, Allen hopes for another successful event.

The dresses are free, but cash donations are welcome to help keep the program running.

The 2023 Boutique Days will be held on the following dates and times:

Fri., April 14 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat., April 15 - 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fri., April 21 - 4p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat., April 22 - 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fri., May 5 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat., May 6 - 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment are necessary, and the store is still accepting donations of gently-used dresses less than five years old.