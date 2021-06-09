BARRIE, ONT. -- A considerable backlog and supply shortage have many reconsidering installing a pool this year.

"If you want a pool, you're at least waiting until next year and more than likely part of the year after," said Craig Davis, owner of Barrie LeisureScapes.

Davis said the demand for backyard swimming pools is at an all-time high for the second year in a row.

"It's been a crazy year for sure," he said. "COVID is still keeping people close to home, so we see a lot of people who still want to turn their backyard into their vacation oasis."

Homeowner Deane Hay's backyard oasis is still a work in progress.

It was supposed to be finished last year, but the pandemic had other plans.

"Even today, we are still waiting on materials, furniture and things like that that are simply delayed because of the current global situation," Hay said.

Lack of labour is also adding to the significant backlogs for businesses.

"They are working with reduced capacities on the manufacturing side and crazy demand on the consumer side, so it's a perfect storm of supply chain fiasco," Davis said.

Davis noted things like vinyl, PVC and pool liners and pumps are in short supply. But it's not just materials; patio furniture is also hard to come by.

"We placed an order for patio furniture in October, and we haven't even received half of it yet- so if you place an order today, it won't come in until October or November," said Sammy Davis, manager of Barrie LeisureScapes.

Davis mentioned it could take up to 18 months on the manufacturing side to catch up and even longer when it comes to the demand side of things.