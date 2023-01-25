Police warn that venturing onto the ice isn't worth the risk

Despite police warnings about inconsistent ice conditions, authorities say anglers and others are still taking the risk and venturing out on the lake.

"Heading out onto the ice right now is extremely dangerous," said Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby with the York Regional Police Marine and Underwater Recovery Unit.

"When they drill a hole and see thick ice, they believe that they're safe; however, we're not talking about the ice melting from under them. What we're talking about is the ice breaking and actually moving away," Busby noted.

The unseasonably mild weather throughout much of the season has created unpredictable ice conditions, with open water in parts of Lake Simcoe.

Busby stated the stability of the ice could be deceiving.

"An increase in wind, or perhaps some waves from the open part of the water, get underneath the ice, and it doesn't take long for that ice to break, and it actually carries them out," he added.

Police say while seasoned locals may understand water currents and deem certain ice safe, for visitors, the unknown is dangerous.

"When other people head out, and they start venturing into different areas, they can find themselves in a lot of trouble very quickly," Busby finished.

Police urge anyone planning to be on the ice to be prepared in case of an emergency, with proper flotation and safety gear to self-rescue.