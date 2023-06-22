Police warn about bogus court, attorney calls seeking payments using Caller ID technology

Police warn residents not to be fooled by calls for texts claiming to be from the Newmarket courts or Crown Attorney's office, noting neither would contact people for payment.

Police say there have been recent incidents where fraudsters posing as a judge or attorney warn victims to provide payment to avoid their assets being frozen or seized.

Police warn that any call or email of this nature should be considered a scam.

Furthermore, police say scammers are able to alter the caller ID to display false information to appear legitimate to their intended victims.

"In most cases, they pose as government agencies, police services, the Canada Revenue Agency and other legal entities," York Regional Police Services stated in a release.

Police encourage residents to do their research before trusting any request for money.

"Be cautious and confirm any suspicious calls or emails," the service noted. "If a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts."