Police want to identify suspected shoplifter in Chatsworth Township

Provincial police received a report of theft that occurred at a convenience store in Chatsworth on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m.

Police say a person entered the store and concealed a number of non-perishable items in his clothing.

OPP is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.csgw.tips.

You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.