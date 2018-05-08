

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A large search is underway in Innisfil for a missing 75-year-old man.

Ken Armstrong was last seen at his home on Goshen Road in Alcona on Monday at 6 p.m. Armstrong has dementia, but his family says he’s never wandered away before.

Armstrong was last seen wearing a blue or white shirt, and black track pants. His family and South Simcoe Police are concerned for his well-being.

A command post has been setup in the area where Armstrong was last seen. Marine units with South Simcoe Police and York Regional Police are searching along the Lake Simcoe shoreline.

Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue is also assisting in the effort.

Police are also appealing to the public to check their properties and outbuildings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 705-436-2141