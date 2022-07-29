Police urge caution ahead of civic long weekend

As cottagers heading north packed Highway 400 for the long weekend, Police in Simcoe County and Muskoka are urging caution on the roadways and off it.

The OPP will be out in full force this weekend and are reminding motorists to be aware of first responders on the highway.

"If you see a police car, fire truck, ambulance or a tow truck with the lights flashing please as you approach, slow down, Drive with caution as you pass by, if there's a lane available move to the left," said OPP officer Kerry Schmidt.

South Simcoe Police are also preparing for a busy weekend on the water. With a lot of new boaters on the lake this year, they anticipate a high call volume.

"We've seen an increase in collisions this year, we've also had a couple of fatalities in Lake Simcoe as well," said officer Paul Catling of South Simcoe Police Traffic and Marine Unit. Mostly as a result of people not wearing their life jacket or it's been alcohol or drug-related."

According to the lifesaving society, a charitable organization working to prevent drowning and water-related injury, there's already been 51 drownings in Ontario this year.

But the Civic holiday weekend tends to be one of the deadliest.

"80% of people who drowned didn't have a life jacket on," said Barbara Byers, Lifesaving Society Senior Research Officer. "Many people think, oh I'm a good swimmer, I am fine, but being thrown in the water unexpectedly is a completely different experience than diving in the water."

Byers said the 18-39 age group is always the highest risk group and four times as many men drown than women.

"A life jacket is the best thing you can do to be safe to ensure you go out the next day," she added.

Whether you're out on the boat, cottage or trail this weekend, the OPP encourage everyone to be cautious so that everyone can enjoy their holiday weekend safely.