Police still looking for wheel that came loose on Highway 400
A wheel flies off this car and smashes into another vehicle on Highway 400 on Wed., June 12, 2019 (OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 1:11PM EDT
Police are still trying to locate the wheel that came loose from a vehicle travelling on Highway 400 on Wednesday and smashed into another car.
The runaway wheel struck the 29-year-old Barrie woman's windshield during the morning rush hour.
She was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. Police say she remains in hospital with a broken nose and facial fractures but is expected to recover.
The wheel came loose from a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old off-duty Toronto police officer.
Provincial police say they expect charges will be laid.