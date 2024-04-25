Police seek help identifying a cyclist in aggressive vehicle chase

Barrie Police are seeking help identifying a cyclist who was allegedly aggressively chased by a vehicle.

On Wednesday afternoon, police received information about an ongoing incident that involved a motor vehicle being operated dangerously.

Police say the vehicle chased a cyclist in a townhouse complex on Mapleview Drive East.

Through video surveillance, officers identified the licence plate of the person allegedly driving erratically.

Investigating officers visited a nearby address, where a 42-year-old woman from Barrie, who was driving the involved vehicle at the time, was located and arrested for the dangerous operation.

She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The cyclist was riding a mountain-style bike and wearing blue jeans, a black baseball-style hat, a dark sweater, and running shoes.

He also had a backpack that appeared to be blue and gray on it.

Police do not believe the cyclist was injured during the incident.

If anyone has information on who this cyclist is, please contact the investigating officer, Barrie Police Constable Rigelhof, at 12137@barriepolice.ca.