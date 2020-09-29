BARRIE -- A family is concerned about the whereabouts of a Caledon man who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Police say 87-year-old Louis Cauz was last seen in Coboconk.

Cauz is described as 5'10". 180lbs with short grey hair and was wearing khaki-coloured pants, dark blue long-sleeved shirt, and glasses.

According to police, he was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic with Ontario plates reading 24LN09.

Anyone with information about Cauz's whereabouts is asked to call the police.