Advertisement
Police searching for mission Caledon man not seen since Monday
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 4:21PM EDT
A photo of 87-year-old Louis Cauz who hasn't been seen since Monday, September 28, 2020 (Courtesy: OPP)
BARRIE -- A family is concerned about the whereabouts of a Caledon man who hasn't been seen since Monday.
Police say 87-year-old Louis Cauz was last seen in Coboconk.
Cauz is described as 5'10". 180lbs with short grey hair and was wearing khaki-coloured pants, dark blue long-sleeved shirt, and glasses.
According to police, he was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic with Ontario plates reading 24LN09.
Anyone with information about Cauz's whereabouts is asked to call the police.
RELATED IMAGES