Police search Kempenfelt Bay for missing Barrie woman

Barrie police are searching on foot, on the water and in the air for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Police say Andrea Harmathy was last seen walking in the Maitland Drive area on Wednesday night around 9:30.

She is five feet six inches tall, with black shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She wore a blue dress with flowers.

Police are searching Kempenfelt Bay utilizing the Emergency Support Unit and two search managers, plus the OPP helicopter.

They urge anyone with information on Harmathy's whereabouts to call 911.