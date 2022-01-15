Police search for suspect wanted in death of a Shelburne woman

Provincial police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect believed to be involved in a murder investigation in Shelburne.

Dufferin OPP were called to a home on Main Street before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, to check on an occupant's well-being.

Police discovered a 65-year-old woman deceased inside the home, later identified as Debra Neale of Shelburne.

According to OPP, the woman's death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy performed by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto on Monday.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for 44-year-old Scott Eric Pinney from Orangeville, who faces second-degree murder charges.

The accused is believed to be driving a 2019 white Honda Civic licence plate CTPC 389.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.