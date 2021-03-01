BARRIE -- Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning which could see parts of the region getting up to 25 cm of snow by Tuesday morning.

The warning affects Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago.

According to Environment Canada, whiteout conditions are expected throughout the day, with the worst period this afternoon with possible "blizzard-like conditions" being its biggest concern into the evening.

Parts of the region could see five to ten cm during the day and an additional ten to 15 cm this evening.

Environment Canada says snow squalls can reduce visibility to near zero at times, and it asks drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until the conditions improve.

Provincial police in Dufferin County are already reporting several crashes as a result of the whiteout conditions.

#DufferinOPP are on scene of a crash involving 8 vehicles on @DufferinRoads 124 north of @Shelburne, in @MelancthonTwp. Visibility is said to be very poor. Avoid the area while emergency vehicles tend to the occupants.^sg — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 1, 2021 ROAD CLOSED-#DufferinOPP has @DufferinRoads 109 closed at 24-25 SR and 27-28 SR for a serious 3 vehicle collision investigation. Emergency vehicles on scene. Road expected to be closed for several hours. Whiteouts reported in the area. Updates when available^sg — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 1, 2021

A wind warning is also in effect for the same areas, which could see wind gusts of up to 80km/h throughout the afternoon, diminishing in the evening.