Police-led 'Bike Rodeo' tackles safety concerns in Barrie neighbourhood

Concerned citizens, community leaders and local authorities met for a 'Bike Rodeo' to spread messages of health and safety in the heart of a Barrie community that's recently been getting more than its fair share of bad headlines.

"This area is not a bad area. Actually, in fact, it's one of our lower crime-rate areas in the City of Barrie," noted Barrie police Const. Keira Brooks.

The event Wednesday comes amidst concerns in Letitia Heights about bullying, fights, and a recent shooting.

"It's making me feel unsafe to come here, especially at night, where it gets really really bad," said Grade 9 student Dylan Rayner.

Barrie Police community volunteers with Citizens on Patrol encouraged residents to step up and help one another.

"Don't be afraid to get involved with your community. If you see something, if you're concerned about something, talk to a neighbour, call Barrie police," said Tony Perrin, Citizens on Patrol Barrie Police Service volunteer.

"We have a number of communities in the city that we are working with to ensure that everybody's safe, all ages, and everybody feels comfortable out and about in their own communities," stated Const. Colin Hopper.

Officials with the health unit took the opportunity to demonstrate the potential consequences of not properly wearing a helmet.

"Which is why we want to reach out to them just to make sure that they're aware of the importance of what not wearing a helmet might do," said Samantha Kane, a public health nurse with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

As the service continues to engage with the public and address concerns, Barrie police will lead a community walk alongside Crime Stoppers on June 13, starting at 6 p.m. at Lampman Lane Park.