Final suspect in Barrie catwalk shooting arrested

Barrie police have arrested an outstanding suspect in connection to a shooting that left a man fighting for his life two weeks ago.

On April 22, police say a 45-year-old man was shot several times in a Letitia Heights catwalk along Leacock Drive and Kipling Place at around 10:30 p.m., leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation resulted in the arrests of three people, Curtis Prince, Jayson Espinosa-Bermeo and Meghan Steadman, all in their 20s.

A fourth suspect, 21-year-old Timothy White, remained on the run.

On Friday, White was arrested in Hamilton, Ont. just after 4 p.m. and was transported to Barrie Police Headquarters.

White faces charges of Attempt to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and numerous other firearm-related offences.

A bail hearing for White is scheduled for Saturday.