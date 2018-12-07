

Provincial Police are reminding snowmobilers to take extra precautions after areas of Simcoe County received a significant amount of snow over the last 24 hours.



Police say operating a snowmobile on closed trails maintained by the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) may not only cause damage to the property resulting in landowners revoking consent of operating snowmobiles on the trails, but could also result in charges to operators.

Police also warn snowmobilers that the waterways in Simcoe County may not be completely frozen and is never 100 per cent safe. Ice rescue attempts on waterways could put both the rider and responders at risk.



For more information on trail conditions, click here.