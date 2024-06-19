Police investigation forces closure & evacuation of busy Barrie street

Police in Barrie have closed a busy street for an investigation and evacuated people in the area.

The road is closed from Dunlop Street to Edgehill Drive Wednesday until further notice, police said.

The area was closed around 11 a.m. for the investigation.

"Businesses in the Cedar Pointe Drive area are impacted by this closure and will remain closed until further notice," the service stated.

Police are tight-lipped about the situation, only stating in a social media post that they will provide details "when the investigation permits."

CTV News will follow developments and provide information as it becomes available.