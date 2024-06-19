BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigation forces closure & evacuation of busy Barrie street

    Cedar Pointe Drive in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Cedar Pointe Drive in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Share

    Police in Barrie have closed a busy street for an investigation and evacuated people in the area.

    The road is closed from Dunlop Street to Edgehill Drive Wednesday until further notice, police said.

    The area was closed around 11 a.m. for the investigation.

    "Businesses in the Cedar Pointe Drive area are impacted by this closure and will remain closed until further notice," the service stated.

    Police are tight-lipped about the situation, only stating in a social media post that they will provide details "when the investigation permits."

    CTV News will follow developments and provide information as it becomes available.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News