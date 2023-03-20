Police investigating online threat directed towards Bradford school

South Simcoe Police is investigating an alleged threat of violence in an online threat targeted towards a Bradford High School.

Late Monday evening police confirming in a statement they were made aware of a social media post directed towards the safety of students at Bradford District High School on Tuesday.

"There will be an increased police presence in and around the school tomorrow," the statement reads. "We understand the threat is very concerning to students, parents, school staff, administrators, and the community. Police and school officials are working to ensure the safety and well-being of students."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau with the South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.