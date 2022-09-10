Police investigating fatal collision in Meaford

One person has died after a collision in Meaford late Friday evening.

Provincial police say a single-vehicle collision happened on Grey County Road 29 shortly before midnight Friday. The initial investigation has found that the pick-up truck left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was first taken to local hospital but was then declared deceased. Their identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).