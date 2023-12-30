Police investigating death at Tiny Township farm

Provincial police are investigating the death of a man at a farm in Tiny Township on Saturday.

Emergency services responded to the farm on Baseline Road at around 1:50 p.m.

According to Simcoe County paramedics, the call was for a reported drowning.

Police say a 37-year-old Tiny Township man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there was no one else involved in the incident, and the death is considered non-suspicious.

A postmortem examination will be scheduled for a future date.