    • Police investigating death at Tiny Township farm

    An officer at the scene of a death in Tiny Township on Dec. 30, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). An officer at the scene of a death in Tiny Township on Dec. 30, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

    Provincial police are investigating the death of a man at a farm in Tiny Township on Saturday.

    Emergency services responded to the farm on Baseline Road at around 1:50 p.m.

    According to Simcoe County paramedics, the call was for a reported drowning.

    Police say a 37-year-old Tiny Township man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say there was no one else involved in the incident, and the death is considered non-suspicious.

    A postmortem examination will be scheduled for a future date.  

