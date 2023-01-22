Police investigating deadly crash in Amaranth

One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a collision in Amaranth Township on Saturday.

Dufferin OPP was called to County Road 10 and Mono-Amaranth Townline at around 4:20 p.m. after reports of a serious crash between a pickup truck and a sedan.

A 32-year-old woman driving the sedan was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for seven hours while police investigated the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.