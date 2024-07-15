Extensive development coming to Orillia's Waterfront

In the heart of Orillia’s most treasured area, a new development will take over the city’s waterfront.

A four-phase project by Fram Development Group will build 65 townhomes, a mixed-use residential building, and retail spaces along Lightfoot Way and Front Street North.

It is a development that would bring hundreds of new residents to the town’s waterfront and downtown, and it has generated some mixed opinions from residents.

The city praised the project in a statement to CTV news.

“The revitalization of Orillia’s waterfront and the brownfield site at 70 Front St. N. will introduce new year-round residential units to the downtown waterfront area, provide new commercial and employment opportunities, increase the municipal tax base in Orillia and will help better connect Orillia’s beautiful waterfront to our heritage downtown.”

Many downtown businesses are welcoming the development with open arms.

“I think for the people that are already living in Orillia, we are so proud of the city that it is here that there can be some nervousness to change, but to me, the city is getting better and better - and the more people that come downtown and to the waterfront the better,” said Simon MacRae, owner, PICNIC Tapas & Wine.

“We are looking forward to it. We do a lot of business from people from the marina and lots of transients all summer long, and just the fact that waterfront gets developed is just wonderful,” said Carrie Jeffrery, Long Way Home employee.

The first phase of this development is already underway with construction just beginning. As for a timeline on when the entire project will be completed, the developer is optimistic about a three-year timeline.