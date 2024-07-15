Barrie man charged with murder in roommate’s death

46-year-old Sonny Stephens is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 75-year-old roommate at their Grove Street East home Saturday night.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News, Eric Beecroft was murdered by Stephens at the home around 10 p.m. Police said a violent altercation occurred, and Beecroft succumbed to his injuries.

“A Barrie Police officer located an individual in the backyard who had sustained significant head and facial injuries,” said Peter Leon with Barrie Police Service.

Stephens, whom police said had taken off before officers arrived on the scene, was arrested and charged about eight hours later when he returned to the home.

“We knew who we were looking for right from the outset, and the search was active. It was ongoing, we did utilize K9,” said Leon.

A customized Ontario licence plate reading SNY DAZ can be seen in one of the windows facing the street. Police said the two men knew one another and lived in the apparent rooming house along Grove Street East near Duckworth Street.



A customized Ontario licence plate reading SNY DAZ in a window at a home on Grove street East in Barrie, Ont on July 15, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Arsalides).

“The incident we believed right from the very outset was isolated,” said Leon. “There was a disagreement of some sort, which led to a physical altercation, and that altercation ultimately resulted in the death of a 75-year-old male who resided at that home,” Leon said.

The accused is scheduled to make his next appearance by video from jail on Tuesday morning. The allegations against Sonny Stephens have not been tested in court.