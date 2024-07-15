Man arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, fentanyl seized

OPP say that shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle from Honey Harbour Road in Port Severn. The vehicle was equipped with a built-in GPS system and was being tracked by the registered owner.

Police say the vehicle was located near Highway 26 and County Road 10 in Clearview Township. Officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop; however, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, hit a fence, jumped a ditch, and made his way to Wasaga Beach.

The vehicle was later found on Shore Lane in Wasaga Beach. After a short foot pursuit, the driver was located and arrested without incident.

During the search, police say 56.4 grams of fentanyl was located and seized.

A 36-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer, theft under $5,000, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.