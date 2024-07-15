BARRIE
Barrie

    • 1 Person killed after being struck by train along Barrie GO line

    A Barrie GO Train is shown in this undated file image. A Barrie GO Train is shown in this undated file image.
    Share

    One person is dead after being struck by a GO train along Barrie's Go Line on Monday.

    The fatality occurred around 1:30 p.m. just north of the Bradford GO station.

    The southbound train traveling toward Union Station was delayed due to the investigation.

    Buses were sent to the area to help GO train riders reach their final destinations.

    Regular service has since resumed. However, residual delays are anticipated. With GO Transit stating "We anticipate some delays as we resume regular service on your line."

    Riders can find current scheduling information here.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    LIVE RNC UPDATES

    LIVE RNC UPDATES Conservatives rally around Vance

    The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Apartment fire death deemed 'not suspicious'

      The death of an Owen Sound man last month following an apartment fire has been deemed not “criminal in nature” following an investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshall and Owen Sound Police Crime Unit.

    • VIDEO

      VIDEO Torrential downpours flood city streets

      Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.

    • Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie

      Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News