1 Person killed after being struck by train along Barrie GO line

One person is dead after being struck by a GO train along Barrie's Go Line on Monday.

The fatality occurred around 1:30 p.m. just north of the Bradford GO station.

The southbound train traveling toward Union Station was delayed due to the investigation.

Buses were sent to the area to help GO train riders reach their final destinations.

Regular service has since resumed. However, residual delays are anticipated. With GO Transit stating "We anticipate some delays as we resume regular service on your line."

