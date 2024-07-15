BARRIE
    • Simcoe County exceeds target to end homelessness

    Paul Dempsey, 51, panhandles along Lakeshore Drive in Barrie, Ont. in this undated file image. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Arsalides) Paul Dempsey, 51, panhandles along Lakeshore Drive in Barrie, Ont. in this undated file image. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Arsalides)
    While homelessness advocates were loudly marching through the streets of Barrie, Hamilton and London, the County of Simcoe quietly released its own report card on how well it fared quelling homelessness.

    The 10th annual report, called Housing Our Future: 2023 Annual Report, measured the implementation of its Our Community: 10-Year Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention Strategy.

    That strategy had set a minimum goal of 2,685 new affordable housing units between 2014 and 2024.

    A year ahead of schedule the county exceeded that goal, and as of December, 3,250 affordable homes had been created across the region.

    And, there are more houses in the process of being built across the region, including larger builds in Orillia (opens in 2024), Bradford West Gwillimbury (now accepting applications), and in Barrie (expected to open in 2026/2027).

    “We continue to impact the lives of residents with each new unit and investment in affordable housing,” said Warden Basil Clarke.

    “As we officially close out our previous 10-year plan, our council and staff are committed to having an even stronger and bolder 10-year affordable housing strategy to present in the coming months.  (It) will continue building up the lives of our residents and starting new stories of homes, lives, and hope,” he said.

    Affordable housing spaces created since 2014 include:

    • 1,478 new government-funded rent supplements and housing allowances delivered
    • 141 new affordable homeownerships through the county’s Affordable Homeownership Program and by community partners, including Habitat for Humanity and OAHS
    • 243 government-funded secondary suites through programs like the Secondary Suites Program, which provides forgivable loans to eligible individuals creating affordable secondary suites in their home
    • 804 unfunded secondary suites*
    • 485 new units built in affordable rental developments
    • 99 new units in supportive housing developments

    *Unfunded second suites are not deemed affordable as of 2022 based on a market survey. Previously, a discount rate was applied to reflect affordability levels; e.g. 25% of units created were deemed affordable based on data at the time.

