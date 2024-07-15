Dog tasered after biting policemen at Barrie Marina

A woman wanted for theft was found on Lakeshore Drive with her three dogs Sunday.

As the women was being taken into custody, the dogs turned on the three officers, said Peter Leon of the Barrie Police Service.

“One dog in particular became very aggressive and attacked the officers and began biting them,” he said.

An officer used a taser on the aggressive black dog. The two other dogs then began to attack the black dog and chased it into the water at the marina.

The 45-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and charged on five counts under the Dog Owner Liability Act for failing to prevent a dog from biting a person(s), and under the city of Barrie bylaws for allowing the dogs to run at large, as well as having an aggressive dog that was unrestrained.

She was also charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, causing a disturbance, assault with intent to resist arrest and breach of recognizance.

She has been held for a bail hearing.

The black aggressive dog that attacked the police officers has been quarantined and is in possession of bylaw officers.

The other two dogs are presently at Barrie police headquarters pending placement.

A 35-year-old Toronto man was arrested for obstructing police as he was deemed to be interfering with the investigation.

He was later released unconditionally, with no charges laid.