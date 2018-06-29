

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for four suspects after an armed robbery at a gas station convenience store in Barrie.

Barrie police say four suspects entered the Circle K Gas Station on Mapleview Drive East just after 2 a.m. Friday.

According to police, one of the suspects was armed with a hand gun and another suspect was armed with a knife.

The suspect armed with the handgun demanded money and cigarettes, while the other three suspects ransacked the store, police said.

The suspects fled the store on foot with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The employee was not physically hurt during the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 16 to 18 years old and between 5’8” to 6’ tall with a thin build. He was wearing an orange toque, red bandana covering lower face, orange glove on right hand, black hoodie, black jogging pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 16 to 18 years old and between 5’6” to 5’8” tall with a medium build. He was wearing a grey shirt covering his head and face, blue t-shirt, jeans (ripped), “Adidas” sandals and carrying a black bag.

The third suspect is described as a white female, 16 to 18 years old and between 5’5” to 5’5” tall with a small build. She was wearing a black cloth covering lower face, two-toned blue hoodie, beige pants and brown boots.

The fourth suspect is described as a white male, 16 to 18 years old and between 5’8” to 6’ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black cloth covering lower face, grey hoodie, black pants, blue/black running shoes, carrying a black backpack and armed with a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police or Crime Stoppers.